Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

3457 West Ainslie Street - 1

3457 West Ainslie Street · (773) 474-3137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3457 West Ainslie Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available August 1, 2020
Rent: $1850
One month security deposit

CONDO FOR RENT
1st floor, duplexed down
3 Bedrooms 2 Full bathrooms
Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
Breakfast bar off kitchen
Fridge has ice and water dispenser
In unit washer and dryer
AC, central heat (you control thermostat)
wood floors + carpet downstairs
2 levels
back deck
parking available on a first come basis, otherwise street parking
contact Henry to set up an afternoon viewing

Available AUGUST 2020
Call Henry
$40 credit/background check
security deposit
PLEASE NOTE: Applicants must have credit score of 680 or higher
CATS OK, No dogs please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 have any available units?
3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 have?
Some of 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3457 West Ainslie Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
