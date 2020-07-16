3457 West Ainslie Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Available August 1, 2020

Rent: $1850

One month security deposit



CONDO FOR RENT

1st floor, duplexed down

3 Bedrooms 2 Full bathrooms

Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances

Breakfast bar off kitchen

Fridge has ice and water dispenser

In unit washer and dryer

AC, central heat (you control thermostat)

wood floors + carpet downstairs

2 levels

back deck

parking available on a first come basis, otherwise street parking

contact Henry to set up an afternoon viewing



Available AUGUST 2020

Call Henry

$40 credit/background check

security deposit

PLEASE NOTE: Applicants must have credit score of 680 or higher

CATS OK, No dogs please