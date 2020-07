Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace some paid utils

Large Lakeview/Roscoe Village two bedroom plus den with dishwasher! Hardwood Floors throughout, two queen sized bedrooms, third smaller room, kitchen and bath are well kept, decorative fireplace, backyard, on site laundry, & available parking($Neg.). Top floor unit priced for the current market. Easy street parking, easy access to 90/94, walking to Roscoe Village dining, nightlife, shopping. Available 08/01 tenant pays only electric and cable. Cooking gas and heat included