3418 W McLean Ave Top
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3418 W McLean Ave Top

3418 West Mclean Avenue · (773) 516-0013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3418 West Mclean Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Top · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brand New One Bedroom, Central Heat & AC,W/D - Property Id: 292251

Brand New Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bath Attic Unit at Heart of Logan Square, Close to Highway 90/94, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Schools and Parks.

New Central Heat and Central Air Condition.

Everything is NEW!
New Kitchen, New Appliances with New Garbage Disposal, Newer Cabinets; New lighting, New Bathroom, New Windows and New Beautiful Hardwood Floor.

Laundry in Building. Closets in Organized.

Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.

One Month Security Deposit Request; No Pets Allow.

Available Now.
Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292251
Property Id 292251

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 W McLean Ave Top have any available units?
3418 W McLean Ave Top has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 W McLean Ave Top have?
Some of 3418 W McLean Ave Top's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 W McLean Ave Top currently offering any rent specials?
3418 W McLean Ave Top isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 W McLean Ave Top pet-friendly?
No, 3418 W McLean Ave Top is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3418 W McLean Ave Top offer parking?
No, 3418 W McLean Ave Top does not offer parking.
Does 3418 W McLean Ave Top have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 W McLean Ave Top offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 W McLean Ave Top have a pool?
No, 3418 W McLean Ave Top does not have a pool.
Does 3418 W McLean Ave Top have accessible units?
No, 3418 W McLean Ave Top does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 W McLean Ave Top have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 W McLean Ave Top does not have units with dishwashers.
