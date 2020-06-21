3418 W McLean Ave Top

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Brand New One Bedroom, Central Heat & AC,W/D - Property Id: 292251



Brand New Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bath Attic Unit at Heart of Logan Square, Close to Highway 90/94, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Schools and Parks.



New Central Heat and Central Air Condition.



Everything is NEW!

New Kitchen, New Appliances with New Garbage Disposal, Newer Cabinets; New lighting, New Bathroom, New Windows and New Beautiful Hardwood Floor.



Laundry in Building. Closets in Organized.



Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.



One Month Security Deposit Request; No Pets Allow.



Available Now.

Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292251

No Pets Allowed



