3410 North Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym parking bike storage internet access

** Vacant - easy to show ** Rarely available high-floor east-facing 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit right on Lake Shore Drive offers you a spacious layout with spectacular views of Lake Michigan, Belmont Harbor and the park. Recently redone. The unit features hardwood floor, updated bathrooms and a galley kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large living area and two nice size bedrooms with ample closet space. Building with 24 hour doorman, on site manager, exercise facility, bike room, storage, laundry and rooftop deck. Unsurpassed access to the lake, bike/running paths, Wrigley Field, Lincoln Park and highly rated schools (District 299). Walking distance to about everything: restaurants, shops, grocery stores, recreation, entertainment. Express buses right outside your door! Indoor parking available to lease. Included in the rent are heat, water and storage. Tenant pays $53.11 for cable/internet. Cats OK. $200 non refundable move in fee. Available 6/1/2020.