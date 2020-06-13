All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:56 PM

3410 North Lake Shore Drive

3410 North Lake Shore Drive · (630) 664-8108
Location

3410 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12N · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
** Vacant - easy to show ** Rarely available high-floor east-facing 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit right on Lake Shore Drive offers you a spacious layout with spectacular views of Lake Michigan, Belmont Harbor and the park. Recently redone. The unit features hardwood floor, updated bathrooms and a galley kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large living area and two nice size bedrooms with ample closet space. Building with 24 hour doorman, on site manager, exercise facility, bike room, storage, laundry and rooftop deck. Unsurpassed access to the lake, bike/running paths, Wrigley Field, Lincoln Park and highly rated schools (District 299). Walking distance to about everything: restaurants, shops, grocery stores, recreation, entertainment. Express buses right outside your door! Indoor parking available to lease. Included in the rent are heat, water and storage. Tenant pays $53.11 for cable/internet. Cats OK. $200 non refundable move in fee. Available 6/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 North Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
3410 North Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 North Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 3410 North Lake Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 North Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3410 North Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 North Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 North Lake Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3410 North Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3410 North Lake Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 3410 North Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 North Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 North Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 3410 North Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3410 North Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3410 North Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 North Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 North Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
