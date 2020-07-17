All apartments in Chicago
3358 N Sheffield Ave 02
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3358 N Sheffield Ave 02

3358 N Sheffield Ave · (312) 702-9578
Location

3358 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 02 · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3358 NORTH Sheffield AVENUE, #02 - Property Id: 313995

Huge Remodeled 3BR/2BA Available in Heart of Lakeview - Don't Miss Out!
Live in the heart of Lakeview! Updated 3 bed w/ 2 baths. Refinished hardwood floors, and large main living space, eat-in kitchen w/granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances incl dishwasher, large bedrooms, updated bath & in-unit laundry. Short walk to Wrigley Field! Close to transportation. Endless restaurants, shopping and nightlife just outside your door! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3358-n-sheffield-ave-chicago-il-unit-02/313995
Property Id 313995

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5939659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 have any available units?
3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 have?
Some of 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 currently offering any rent specials?
3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 is pet friendly.
Does 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 offer parking?
No, 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 does not offer parking.
Does 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 have a pool?
No, 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 does not have a pool.
Does 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 have accessible units?
No, 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3358 N Sheffield Ave 02 has units with dishwashers.
