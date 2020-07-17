3358 N Sheffield Ave 02

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

3358 NORTH Sheffield AVENUE, #02 - Property Id: 313995



Huge Remodeled 3BR/2BA Available in Heart of Lakeview - Don't Miss Out!

Live in the heart of Lakeview! Updated 3 bed w/ 2 baths. Refinished hardwood floors, and large main living space, eat-in kitchen w/granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances incl dishwasher, large bedrooms, updated bath & in-unit laundry. Short walk to Wrigley Field! Close to transportation. Endless restaurants, shopping and nightlife just outside your door! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3358-n-sheffield-ave-chicago-il-unit-02/313995

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5939659)