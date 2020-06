3353 W Warren Blvd - 1st Flr Front

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

3353 W Warren Blvd 1st Floor Front Studio

Chicago, IL 60624



SECTION 8 WELCOMED!

ALL OTHER APPLICANTS MUST BE RENTING AT CURRENT RESIDENCE FOR 2 YRS ,2 YR EMPLOYMENT AT CURRENT JOB,INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES RENT AMOUNT.

NO EVICTIONS/JUDGEMENTS . NO EXCEPTIONS.



RENT $ 699

$500 Move-In Fee**



*Long style studio

*-1 Bath

*-APPLIANCES INCLUDED (FRIDGE & STOVE)

*- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! (GAS, HEAT & ELECTRIC)

*-Hardwood Floors

*-NO PETS

Close to transportation; Walking distance from Green line and Homan CTA



For a complete list of all our apartments and requirements please visit our website at www.juarbefhahomes.com or jstein.managebuilding.com



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL

312.407.9400 (CELL)