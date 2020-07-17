All apartments in Chicago
3350 N Hamilton Ave A

3350 North Hamilton Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

3350 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3350 N HAMILTON, #A - Property Id: 309005

BEAUTIFUL 3BED/2.5BA DUPLEX CONDO IN ROSCOE VILLAGE W/ PARKING INCLD!
Beautiful 3Bed/2.5Ba corner duplex up in the heart of Roscoe Village! Features include large open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors w/ grey stain, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, w/ large island and table space for dining. Main level living room with 24ft ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Upper level includes a lofted den/office/family room, master bedroom has walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with separate shower, whirlpool tub, double bowl vanity. Large, private patio off 2nd level. 1 parking space included. Award Winning Audubon School District. Amazing location, walk to CTA's Brown Line, Hamlin Park, shops, restaurants, Mariano's and all that Roscoe Village has to offer. Truly a must see! Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Patio, Duplex, Loft, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3350-n-hamilton-ave-chicago-il-unit-a/309005
Property Id 309005

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5957000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 N Hamilton Ave A have any available units?
3350 N Hamilton Ave A has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 N Hamilton Ave A have?
Some of 3350 N Hamilton Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 N Hamilton Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
3350 N Hamilton Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 N Hamilton Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 3350 N Hamilton Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3350 N Hamilton Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 3350 N Hamilton Ave A offers parking.
Does 3350 N Hamilton Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 N Hamilton Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 N Hamilton Ave A have a pool?
Yes, 3350 N Hamilton Ave A has a pool.
Does 3350 N Hamilton Ave A have accessible units?
No, 3350 N Hamilton Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 N Hamilton Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 N Hamilton Ave A has units with dishwashers.
