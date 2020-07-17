3350 N Hamilton Ave A

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3BED/2.5BA DUPLEX CONDO IN ROSCOE VILLAGE W/ PARKING INCLD!

Beautiful 3Bed/2.5Ba corner duplex up in the heart of Roscoe Village! Features include large open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors w/ grey stain, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, w/ large island and table space for dining. Main level living room with 24ft ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Upper level includes a lofted den/office/family room, master bedroom has walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with separate shower, whirlpool tub, double bowl vanity. Large, private patio off 2nd level. 1 parking space included. Award Winning Audubon School District. Amazing location, walk to CTA's Brown Line, Hamlin Park, shops, restaurants, Mariano's and all that Roscoe Village has to offer. Truly a must see! Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



No Pets Allowed



