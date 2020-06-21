333 W Hubbard St 202

Amenities

True 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom open-concept loft in highly desirable River North, with garage parking, available now! This unit features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors throughout the living, dining areas, open kitchen perfect for entertaining (including dishwasher), in unit washer/dryer, and views of the lush green landscaping of the courtyard in the building. The king size bedroom features a huge closet and room for any bedroom furniture. Rent includes your heat, air conditioning, cooking gas, cable tv, and 24 hour door person. 1 garage parking spot is also included in the rent! A+ location across the street from Merchandise Mart (which houses many restaurants, Starbucks, Argo Tea and more), close to several grocery stores (Jewel, Whole Foods & H-Mart) and of course, all the dining, shopping & nightlife you could want within a few blocks! Easy access to Brown Line, LaSalle street bus, and a few blocks to Michigan Avenue. No pets, no smoking. Come home!

No Pets Allowed



