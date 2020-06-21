All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

333 W Hubbard St 202

333 West Hubbard Street · (773) 676-3907
Location

333 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Open-concept River North 1BR Parking Included - Property Id: 296920

True 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom open-concept loft in highly desirable River North, with garage parking, available now! This unit features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors throughout the living, dining areas, open kitchen perfect for entertaining (including dishwasher), in unit washer/dryer, and views of the lush green landscaping of the courtyard in the building. The king size bedroom features a huge closet and room for any bedroom furniture. Rent includes your heat, air conditioning, cooking gas, cable tv, and 24 hour door person. 1 garage parking spot is also included in the rent! A+ location across the street from Merchandise Mart (which houses many restaurants, Starbucks, Argo Tea and more), close to several grocery stores (Jewel, Whole Foods & H-Mart) and of course, all the dining, shopping & nightlife you could want within a few blocks! Easy access to Brown Line, LaSalle street bus, and a few blocks to Michigan Avenue. No pets, no smoking. Come home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296920
Property Id 296920

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 W Hubbard St 202 have any available units?
333 W Hubbard St 202 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 W Hubbard St 202 have?
Some of 333 W Hubbard St 202's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 W Hubbard St 202 currently offering any rent specials?
333 W Hubbard St 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 W Hubbard St 202 pet-friendly?
No, 333 W Hubbard St 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 333 W Hubbard St 202 offer parking?
Yes, 333 W Hubbard St 202 does offer parking.
Does 333 W Hubbard St 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 W Hubbard St 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 W Hubbard St 202 have a pool?
No, 333 W Hubbard St 202 does not have a pool.
Does 333 W Hubbard St 202 have accessible units?
No, 333 W Hubbard St 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 W Hubbard St 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 W Hubbard St 202 has units with dishwashers.
