Chicago, IL
3319 N Southport Ave
3319 N Southport Ave

3319 North Southport Avenue · (312) 857-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3319 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom single-family home in the heart of Lakeview's hot Southport Corridor. This home features an open floorplan, queen-sized bedrooms with great closet space, and hardwood floors throughout. Large combination living and dining room, gorgeous updated gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, Viking range, Meile dishwasher, built-in refrigerator. Laundry. Dining area for a 12 seat dining table. The first floor features fireplace and wet bar with wine and beverage coolers. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with California Closets. Huge master suite. Third Floor has a 15 x 55 lofted family room. 2 car garage $60/additional rent. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores, and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Pets welcome, additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 N Southport Ave have any available units?
3319 N Southport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 N Southport Ave have?
Some of 3319 N Southport Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 N Southport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3319 N Southport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 N Southport Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3319 N Southport Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3319 N Southport Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3319 N Southport Ave offers parking.
Does 3319 N Southport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3319 N Southport Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 N Southport Ave have a pool?
No, 3319 N Southport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3319 N Southport Ave have accessible units?
No, 3319 N Southport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 N Southport Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 N Southport Ave has units with dishwashers.
