3319 N Southport Ave

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom single-family home in the heart of Lakeview's hot Southport Corridor. This home features an open floorplan, queen-sized bedrooms with great closet space, and hardwood floors throughout. Large combination living and dining room, gorgeous updated gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, Viking range, Meile dishwasher, built-in refrigerator. Laundry. Dining area for a 12 seat dining table. The first floor features fireplace and wet bar with wine and beverage coolers. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with California Closets. Huge master suite. Third Floor has a 15 x 55 lofted family room. 2 car garage $60/additional rent. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores, and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Pets welcome, additional fee.