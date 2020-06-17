All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3307 W Belden Ave 2M

3307 West Belden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3307 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RENOVATED STUDIO in Logan Square. Separate Kitchen - Property Id: 289388

Location:3307 West Belden Ave, Chicago (Logan Square)
Rent: $1150 / Month
Available Date: 06/01/2020
Beds: Studio
Baths: 1
Pet: Pet Friendly

Features

Enjoy living in this newly RENOVATED studio in Logan Square. This stunning walking distance of the CTA bus and only .5 miles away from the blue line Belmont stop. The living space is separated from the kitchen. Call or Text today to schedule a time to see the your next home.

-Great Light
-Hardwood Floors
-Separated Kitchen
-Newly Renovated Kitchen (Dish washer, Microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances)
-Newly Renovated Bathroom
-Washer/ Dryer in unit
-Central Heat
-$15/month Common Area Maintenance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289388
Property Id 289388

(RLNE5857614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

