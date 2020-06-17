3307 W Belden Ave 2M

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

RENOVATED STUDIO in Logan Square. Separate Kitchen - Property Id: 289388



Location:3307 West Belden Ave, Chicago (Logan Square)

Rent: $1150 / Month

Available Date: 06/01/2020

Beds: Studio

Baths: 1

Pet: Pet Friendly



Features



Enjoy living in this newly RENOVATED studio in Logan Square. This stunning walking distance of the CTA bus and only .5 miles away from the blue line Belmont stop. The living space is separated from the kitchen. Call or Text today to schedule a time to see the your next home.



-Great Light

-Hardwood Floors

-Separated Kitchen

-Newly Renovated Kitchen (Dish washer, Microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances)

-Newly Renovated Bathroom

-Washer/ Dryer in unit

-Central Heat

-$15/month Common Area Maintenance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289388

