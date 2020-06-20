All apartments in Chicago
3260 North CLARK Street

3260 North Clark Street · (800) 795-1010
Location

3260 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Live in the Heart of Lakeview! Walk to everything: lake, groceries, Belmont El Station (Red, Brown and Purple Line), shopping, entertainment, Wrigley Field and more. Charming soft loft elevator building with high concentrate ceilings. Ideal split floorplan with separate living and dining spaces. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances to be installed prior to new lease! In unit Washer/Dryer, Fireplace and Balcony. Attached heated garage parking included. Small dog or cat welcome for additional pet fee and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 North CLARK Street have any available units?
3260 North CLARK Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 North CLARK Street have?
Some of 3260 North CLARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 North CLARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
3260 North CLARK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 North CLARK Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 North CLARK Street is pet friendly.
Does 3260 North CLARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 3260 North CLARK Street does offer parking.
Does 3260 North CLARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3260 North CLARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 North CLARK Street have a pool?
No, 3260 North CLARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 3260 North CLARK Street have accessible units?
No, 3260 North CLARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 North CLARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3260 North CLARK Street has units with dishwashers.
