3260 North CLARK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Live in the Heart of Lakeview! Walk to everything: lake, groceries, Belmont El Station (Red, Brown and Purple Line), shopping, entertainment, Wrigley Field and more. Charming soft loft elevator building with high concentrate ceilings. Ideal split floorplan with separate living and dining spaces. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances to be installed prior to new lease! In unit Washer/Dryer, Fireplace and Balcony. Attached heated garage parking included. Small dog or cat welcome for additional pet fee and deposit.