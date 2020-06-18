All apartments in Chicago
Last updated November 23 2019 at 2:16 AM

3250 W CULLOM

3250 West Cullom Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3250 West Cullom Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
1 bed 1 bath in Ravenswood available 12/1 w/ in-unit w/d, dishwasher, central heat/ac & more!
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath in amazing Ravenswood location available 12/1. This condo boasts hardwood floors, fireplace, dedicated dining area, large kitchen, granite counters, dishwasher, central heat/ac, and in-unit W/D.Ravenswood is known for its restaurants and nightlife and easy access to grocery stores, 90/94, the lake, lovely Horner Park and downtown. You'll never be bored in this highly sought after neighborhood! Schedule a showing today--24 hr notice needed. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

