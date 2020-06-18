3250 W CULLOM

Amenities

Spacious 1 bed 1 bath in amazing Ravenswood location available 12/1. This condo boasts hardwood floors, fireplace, dedicated dining area, large kitchen, granite counters, dishwasher, central heat/ac, and in-unit W/D.Ravenswood is known for its restaurants and nightlife and easy access to grocery stores, 90/94, the lake, lovely Horner Park and downtown. You'll never be bored in this highly sought after neighborhood! Schedule a showing today--24 hr notice needed. Sorry, no pets.