3242 N Hoyne Ave

**EMAILS ONLY PLEASE, (not calls) FOR FASTEST MOST THOROUGH RESPONSE, AND RECEIVE A VIDEO TOUR WITH THE REPLY! SQFT IS APPROXIMATE. LOOKING FOR MAY 1 LEASE STARTS ONLY AT THIS TIME. Photos are from previous rental cycle**READY MAY 1: Top Floor 3bed/2ba Duplex-Up with TWO outdoor decks IN INTIMATE 3-UNIT BUILDING IN ROSCOE VILLAGE! OUTDOOR PARKING SPACE (tandem, can fit 2 cars!) included in rate! RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD WITH HIP RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. ERRANDS HAVE NEVER BEEN EASIER: MARIANOS, JEWEL-OSCO, COSTCO, BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS OPENS MARCH 22 ON LINCOLN/BELMONT! XSPORT FITNESS, PET DAYCARES, PUBS, RESTAURANTS, MUSIC VENUES, HAMLIN & FELLGER PARK - SO MUCH MORE!MAIN LEVEL: CENTRAL A/C, HARDWOOD THRUOUT, LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER LEADS TO BACK DECK FOR GRILLING AND RELAXING. LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM STREAMS SUNLIGHT! 1 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY ON THIS FLOOR IN ITS OWN LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM. 2nd FLOOR: 2 JUMBO BEDROOMS W/SKYLIGHTS, NATURAL SUN, AND *EXTRA* DEN SPACE. NICELY CARPETED. FULL BATHROOM WITH 2 SHOWERS! ONE STAND-UP STALL AND A FULL SHOWER/TUB. 2ND OUTDOOR DECK OFF OF 2ND BEDROOM. HUGE 3bed FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD - ALL BEDROOMS EASILY FIT KING BEDS WITH ADDITIONAL ROOM TO SPARE. CUSTOMIZE THE SPACE AND MAKE IT YOUR OWN! Note: 2nd Floor has central heat, but does not have central a/c. Tenants use their own in-window a/c units in the summertime. Main level does have central a/c.PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH ADDITIONAL PET FEE. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONE-TIME NONREFUNDABLE MOVE-IN FEE. $50 APP FEE, PER TENANT 18. ALL TENANTS NEED TO APPLY AND BE NAMED ON LEASE. RENTERS WILL NEED RENTERS INSURANCE FOR THE LEASE DURATION. RENTERS PAY ALL UTILITIES (HEAT/GAS, ELECTRIC, CABLE, INTERNET), and TENANT WILL PAY MONTHLY $20 BUNDLED SERVICE FEE, WHICH INCL BUILDING SERVICES AND REGULATORY COMPLIANCE.**EMAILS ONLY PLEASE, (not calls) FOR FASTEST MOST THOROUGH RESPONSE, AND RECEIVE A VIDEO TOUR WITH THE REPLY! SQFT IS APPROXIMATE. LOOKING FOR MAY 1 LEASE STARTS ONLY AT THIS TIME. Photos are from previous rental cycle**Listed by Licensed IL BrokerJUSTINE DAMOUR - WESTWARD360 Westward3601084