Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Sunlight streams through the many windows of this nearly new spacious townhome in Kilbourn Park. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Over 1,700 sq ft, three levels. Hardwood flooring, Chef's Granite Kitchen, Huge balcony off the dining room. Spacious bedrooms. Please Call or Text Luiz 224-770-1506.

