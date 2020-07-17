All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3214 N Sheffield Ave

3214 North Sheffield Avenue · (786) 622-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3214 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/20 Must-see Lakeview East 2 Bed! In unit Laudry - Property Id: 306046

HUGE 2 bed/1 bath apartment in the heart of Lakeview East! Half block from Belmont Red/Brown/Purple Lines. Featuring central A/C & heating, in-unit
washer and dryer, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gorgeous bespoke tin ceiling design. Convenient access to scores of
restaurants, cafes, bars, and lakefront that make Lakeview one of the hottest neighborhoods in Chicago.

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Real Estate Broker
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3214-n-sheffield-ave-chicago-il/306046
Property Id 306046

(RLNE5948654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 N Sheffield Ave have any available units?
3214 N Sheffield Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 N Sheffield Ave have?
Some of 3214 N Sheffield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 N Sheffield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3214 N Sheffield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 N Sheffield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 N Sheffield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3214 N Sheffield Ave offer parking?
No, 3214 N Sheffield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3214 N Sheffield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 N Sheffield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 N Sheffield Ave have a pool?
No, 3214 N Sheffield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3214 N Sheffield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3214 N Sheffield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 N Sheffield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 N Sheffield Ave has units with dishwashers.
