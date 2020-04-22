All apartments in Chicago
3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:16 AM

3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive

3200 North Lake Shore Drive · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3200 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
Spacious one bedroom with bright west exposure. Unit has been refreshed in sophisticated tones. Hardwood floors in living area and new carpeting in generously sized bedroom. Glossy gray cabinetry in kitchen with full stainless package - gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave - and tile back splash. Heat, air, water, basic cable and internet included in rent. Building features 24 hour door staff, great exercise room, indoor pool, sundeck, multipurpose room, dry cleaners and receiving. laundry room,storage. Valet parking is available for $240/month. No smoking, please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive have any available units?
3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive have?
Some of 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive does offer parking.
Does 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive has a pool.
Does 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive has units with dishwashers.
