3200 North LAKE SHORE Drive

Spacious one bedroom with bright west exposure. Unit has been refreshed in sophisticated tones. Hardwood floors in living area and new carpeting in generously sized bedroom. Glossy gray cabinetry in kitchen with full stainless package - gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave - and tile back splash. Heat, air, water, basic cable and internet included in rent. Building features 24 hour door staff, great exercise room, indoor pool, sundeck, multipurpose room, dry cleaners and receiving. laundry room,storage. Valet parking is available for $240/month. No smoking, please