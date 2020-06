Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

3148 W Franklin Blvd 3N

Chicago, IL 60624



SECTION 8 WELCOMED!

ALL OTHER APPLICANTS MUST BE RENTING AT CURRENT RESIDENCE FOR 2 YRS ,2 YR EMPLOYMENT AT CURRENT JOB,INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES RENT AMOUNT.

NO EVICTIONS/JUDGEMENTS . NO EXCEPTIONS.



RENT $ 699 OR 1BDRMS+ VOUCHERS

$500 Refundable Move-In Fee**



Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen w new cherry color cabinets

*-Level 1+ George Westinghouse College Prep High School 1 block away!

*-2 Bedrooms

*-1 Bath

*-New stainless steel Appliances Included (Fridge & Stove)

*-1 YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT

*- In unit laundry hook ups

*-Living Room

*-Kitchen

*-Hardwood Floors throughout

*-NO PETS

*-Close To Transportation



Close to transportation; 10 min walking distance to Kedzie green line.



For a complete list of all our apartments and requirements please visit our website at www.juarbefhahomes.com or jstein.managebuilding.com



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL

312.407.9400CELL)