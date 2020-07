Amenities

This 26-unit building in South Shore, Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Uncovered Parking, Phone Entry Intercom, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Security Cameras, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors and High-end finishes. Walking distance to Rainbow Park, S & N Food, C & L Gas Station, and Little Caesars Pizza. Can be easily accessed via ME Metra Electric at the Cheltenham (79th St.) stop or via Bus at the 79th Street & Exchange stop. Call today for a showing of these Chicago apartments!