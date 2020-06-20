All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3130 N Lake Shore Dr

3130 North Lake Shore Drive · (510) 230-7173
Location

3130 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
tennis court
3130 N Lake Shore Drive - A Dog Friendly High Rise - Property Id: 287964

One Month FREE Rent!

This building has an enviable location in the East Lakeview neighborhood, just steps from Lincoln Park, the lakefront, Belmont Harbor, a children's park, public tennis courts, and a driving range. This 21-story high rise offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with expansive floor plans and magnificent lake and city views. The building is a short distance to grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Residents can walk, jog or cycle along the 18.5-mile-long Chicago Lakefront Trail. The building is in the center of this vibrant northside neighborhood and all that it has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287964
Property Id 287964

(RLNE5808250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 N Lake Shore Dr have any available units?
3130 N Lake Shore Dr has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 N Lake Shore Dr have?
Some of 3130 N Lake Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 N Lake Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3130 N Lake Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 N Lake Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 N Lake Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3130 N Lake Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 3130 N Lake Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3130 N Lake Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 N Lake Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 N Lake Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 3130 N Lake Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3130 N Lake Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 3130 N Lake Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 N Lake Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 N Lake Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
