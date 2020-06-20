3130 N Lake Shore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed gym coffee bar tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym tennis court

This building has an enviable location in the East Lakeview neighborhood, just steps from Lincoln Park, the lakefront, Belmont Harbor, a children's park, public tennis courts, and a driving range. This 21-story high rise offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with expansive floor plans and magnificent lake and city views. The building is a short distance to grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Residents can walk, jog or cycle along the 18.5-mile-long Chicago Lakefront Trail. The building is in the center of this vibrant northside neighborhood and all that it has to offer.

