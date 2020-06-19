All apartments in Chicago
3061 West Logan Boulevard

Location

3061 West Logan Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of a kind 2 bed 2 bath loft apartment in Logan Square!
Located in a newly rehabbed historic bank building at the heart of Logan Square. apartment is a layout newly rehabbed with high-end finishes. Apartment features include brand new kitchens featuring stainless steel GE appliance package including dishwasher and microwave, quartz counters, and new custom cabinetry. Immaculate hardwood floors flow throughout the living space and bedrooms and are accented with exposed brick walls and lofted ceilings with skylights in various rooms. Each apartment features central air, stackable laundry in-unit, and spacious bedrooms and living spaces. The property is pet friendly and has a prime location in Logan Square, located just off the square with access to CTA, dining, and shopping.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 West Logan Boulevard have any available units?
3061 West Logan Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3061 West Logan Boulevard have?
Some of 3061 West Logan Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3061 West Logan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3061 West Logan Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 West Logan Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3061 West Logan Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3061 West Logan Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3061 West Logan Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3061 West Logan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3061 West Logan Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 West Logan Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3061 West Logan Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3061 West Logan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3061 West Logan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 West Logan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3061 West Logan Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
