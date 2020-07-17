All apartments in Chicago
3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R

3043 North Kenmore Avenue · (312) 589-0370
Location

3043 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FREE RENT IN JULY. Brand-new duplex - Property Id: 309524

Every aspect of this unit is new. There are 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths with heated floors. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, and stone countertops. In unit laundry. The floors have been refinished and the walls completely repainted. Extra storage in the building. The unit is located within 2 blocks of both the Belmont and Wellington El stops. Virtual Tour and floorplan available. This unit is ready for occupancy now. $300 move in fee per bedroom.

650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.

THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3043-n-kenmore-ave-chicago-il-unit-2r/309524
Property Id 309524

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R have any available units?
3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R have?
Some of 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R currently offering any rent specials?
3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R pet-friendly?
No, 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R offer parking?
No, 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R does not offer parking.
Does 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R have a pool?
No, 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R does not have a pool.
Does 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R have accessible units?
No, 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R has units with dishwashers.
