3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R

FREE RENT IN JULY. Brand-new duplex



Every aspect of this unit is new. There are 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths with heated floors. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, and stone countertops. In unit laundry. The floors have been refinished and the walls completely repainted. Extra storage in the building. The unit is located within 2 blocks of both the Belmont and Wellington El stops. Virtual Tour and floorplan available. This unit is ready for occupancy now. $300 move in fee per bedroom.



650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.



THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.

No Pets Allowed



