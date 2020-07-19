All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3006 N Sheffield Ave

3006 North Sheffield Avenue · (708) 299-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3006 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Roof top Deck 2bd in Lakeview - Property Id: 313474

Amazing Lakeview location! This 2 bed 1 bath offers hardwood floors, central heat and air, fireplace, dishwasher, deck and laundry in unit!! The location is literally in the middle of everything and walking distance to it all! The Wellington Brown line is a 2 min walk and the Belmont Red line is a 8 min walk!! Sorry no pets are allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3006-n-sheffield-ave-chicago-il/313474
Property Id 313474

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 N Sheffield Ave have any available units?
3006 N Sheffield Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 N Sheffield Ave have?
Some of 3006 N Sheffield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 N Sheffield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3006 N Sheffield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 N Sheffield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3006 N Sheffield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3006 N Sheffield Ave offer parking?
No, 3006 N Sheffield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3006 N Sheffield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 N Sheffield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 N Sheffield Ave have a pool?
No, 3006 N Sheffield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3006 N Sheffield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3006 N Sheffield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 N Sheffield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 N Sheffield Ave has units with dishwashers.
