Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
30 W Delaware Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

30 W Delaware Pl

30 West Delaware Place · (847) 460-2298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 West Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Large Gold Coast 1Bd! Balcony & Parking included! - Property Id: 290404

Massive 1bed in great Gold Coast location - 850 sqft! Steps to Oak St, River North, parks, shopping, restaurants, and more! Spacious floor plan with an oversized living room that can easily accommodate a home office or large dining area. Floor to ceiling bay windows that show case the lovely city view as well as a large balcony! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Tons of closet space makes storage a breeze! King sized bed friendly bedroom. Great value in a great location!

*Parking included!*

Full amenity building including a laundry facility, 24 hour door man, fitness center, and outdoor sun deck.

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --

Laura Bernfield | Luxury Leasing Consultant |
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290404
Property Id 290404

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 W Delaware Pl have any available units?
30 W Delaware Pl has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 W Delaware Pl have?
Some of 30 W Delaware Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 W Delaware Pl currently offering any rent specials?
30 W Delaware Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 W Delaware Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 W Delaware Pl is pet friendly.
Does 30 W Delaware Pl offer parking?
Yes, 30 W Delaware Pl does offer parking.
Does 30 W Delaware Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 W Delaware Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 W Delaware Pl have a pool?
No, 30 W Delaware Pl does not have a pool.
Does 30 W Delaware Pl have accessible units?
No, 30 W Delaware Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 30 W Delaware Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 W Delaware Pl has units with dishwashers.
