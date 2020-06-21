30 W Delaware Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Large Gold Coast 1Bd! Balcony & Parking included!



Massive 1bed in great Gold Coast location - 850 sqft! Steps to Oak St, River North, parks, shopping, restaurants, and more! Spacious floor plan with an oversized living room that can easily accommodate a home office or large dining area. Floor to ceiling bay windows that show case the lovely city view as well as a large balcony! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Tons of closet space makes storage a breeze! King sized bed friendly bedroom. Great value in a great location!



*Parking included!*



Full amenity building including a laundry facility, 24 hour door man, fitness center, and outdoor sun deck.



No Dogs Allowed



