30 W Delaware Pl

Amenities
Large Gold Coast 1Bd! Balcony & Parking included! - Property Id: 290404
Massive 1bed in great Gold Coast location - 850 sqft! Steps to Oak St, River North, parks, shopping, restaurants, and more! Spacious floor plan with an oversized living room that can easily accommodate a home office or large dining area. Floor to ceiling bay windows that show case the lovely city view as well as a large balcony! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Tons of closet space makes storage a breeze! King sized bed friendly bedroom. Great value in a great location!
*Parking included!*
Full amenity building including a laundry facility, 24 hour door man, fitness center, and outdoor sun deck.
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --
Laura Bernfield | Luxury Leasing Consultant |
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290404
Property Id 290404
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5819301)