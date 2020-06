Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Spacious Studio Apartments In Chicago Lawn - Property Id: 294483



Studio, Studios 1 Bath

Unit 1 $775/Month

Unit 2 $775/Month

Unit 3 $775/Month

$500/Non-refundable fee move in fee.



Requirements:

-Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.

-Credit Score must be 525+

-Must be employed for a year or more.

-No evictions or bankruptcies.



Amenities:

-Water/Heat included

-Pets allowed under 15lbs

-CHA Welcome



Please text or email Daylin with Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.



Phone: (773) 952-1808

Email: daylin.dreamspots@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294483

(RLNE5833130)