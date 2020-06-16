2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly rehabbed 3 bed/1 bath apartment with brand new everything! Be the first one to peel the plastics off the brand new stainless steel appliances! Steps to transportation - close to Halsted Orange Line that can take you to downtown shopping and work or take the #62 bus which is steps away. Close to everything booming Bridgeport has to offer - two beautiful city parks, Maria's packaged goods, Antique Taco, other local restaurants on Halsted, Morgan Street art studios, Mariano's, Cermak Fresh Market and many more.



Property Highlights:

- Fully rehabbed with modern kitchen and bath

- Stainless steel appliances

- Granite countertops

- Hardwood floors throughout

- In unit laundry

- Central AC

- Large closets in bedrooms



Listed by Ikos



No Pets Allowed



