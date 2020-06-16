2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2

Amenities
Newly rehabbed 3 bed/1 bath apartment with brand new everything! Be the first one to peel the plastics off the brand new stainless steel appliances! Steps to transportation - close to Halsted Orange Line that can take you to downtown shopping and work or take the #62 bus which is steps away. Close to everything booming Bridgeport has to offer - two beautiful city parks, Maria's packaged goods, Antique Taco, other local restaurants on Halsted, Morgan Street art studios, Mariano's, Cermak Fresh Market and many more.
Property Highlights:
- Fully rehabbed with modern kitchen and bath
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite countertops
- Hardwood floors throughout
- In unit laundry
- Central AC
- Large closets in bedrooms
Listed by Ikos
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5479325)