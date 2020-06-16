All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2

2930 South Bonfield Street · (877) 771-5085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2930 South Bonfield Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly rehabbed 3 bed/1 bath apartment with brand new everything! Be the first one to peel the plastics off the brand new stainless steel appliances! Steps to transportation - close to Halsted Orange Line that can take you to downtown shopping and work or take the #62 bus which is steps away. Close to everything booming Bridgeport has to offer - two beautiful city parks, Maria's packaged goods, Antique Taco, other local restaurants on Halsted, Morgan Street art studios, Mariano's, Cermak Fresh Market and many more.

Property Highlights:
- Fully rehabbed with modern kitchen and bath
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite countertops
- Hardwood floors throughout
- In unit laundry
- Central AC
- Large closets in bedrooms

Listed by Ikos

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5479325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 have any available units?
2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 have?
Some of 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2930 S Bonfield St Unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
3244 North Lakewood Ave. Apt.
3244 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
8000 S Maryland
8000 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity