2921 W GLENLAKE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Bright and spacious 3 bed 2 bath newer construction w/ parking included! Beautiful 3Bed/2ba condo unit near Lincoln Square! Luxury features throughout. Open floor plan with beautiful built-ins, a high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Good size 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Unit is very spacious at more than 2200SF and it's own enclosed patio! 2 full baths, in-unit laundry, central air, & parking is included. Located on a quiet street in a great neighborhood close to the Lincoln Village shopping centre & plenty of options for public transportation. Available March 1st!