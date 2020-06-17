All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2921 W GLENLAKE AVE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:25 AM

2921 W GLENLAKE AVE

2921 West Glenlake Avenue · (773) 644-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2921 West Glenlake Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and spacious 3 bed 2 bath newer construction w/ parking included! Beautiful 3Bed/2ba condo unit near Lincoln Square! Luxury features throughout. Open floor plan with beautiful built-ins, a high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Good size 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Unit is very spacious at more than 2200SF and it's own enclosed patio! 2 full baths, in-unit laundry, central air, & parking is included. Located on a quiet street in a great neighborhood close to the Lincoln Village shopping centre & plenty of options for public transportation. Available March 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE have any available units?
2921 W GLENLAKE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE have?
Some of 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2921 W GLENLAKE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE does offer parking.
Does 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE have a pool?
No, 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2921 W GLENLAKE AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60607
1241 West Oakdale Apt.
1241 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
1039 W Newport
1039 West Newport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity