on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2908 N Broadway 2 - Property Id: 215932



Huge Lakeview 2 bed Exposed Brick near Red Line

PICTURES OF UNIT OR SIMILAR UNIT IN BUILDING Beautiful Two Bedroom at Broadway and Surf - Lakeview Hardwood floors Updated kitchen and bath Ceiling Fans Plenty of Space! Laundry on site. Steps from the Lakefront! Walk to Broadway Bus, Lake Shore and Red/Purple/Brown Lines! Close to nightlife, restaurants and shopping! No Security Deposit!



**Note: This price reflects net effective price - 1st month's rent is $2480

