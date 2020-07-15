All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

2739 N HAMPDEN

2739 North Hampden Court · (773) 519-4700
Location

2739 North Hampden Court, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Large Lincoln Park 2 bedroom that features hardwood floors and an office space.
This unit also features a rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, including a dishwasher. A large common room and updated bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is smaller but still a good size. The large bedroom is king sized and the office space is off this bedroom.
*First Months Rent Required**Pet Friendly**Security Deposit of $2350 Required**Available 7/1**Photos of a model unit*
Vibrant, idyllic urban escape
Lincoln Park is a charming urban oasis flanking the shores of Lake Michigan just north of the hustle and bustle of downtown and the Gold Coast. This pleasant neighborhood is replete with low-rise tree-lined residential streets, lined with picture-perfect greystones and walk-ups.
Enjoy boutique shopping on Armitage Avenue, grab lunch at a quaint cafe on Clark Street, catch the game at your favorite neighborhood sports bars, or hang out all night at a club on Lincoln Avenue before retiring to your quiet street to call it a day. Lincoln Park is nestled alongside its namesake, the city's largest park, which is packed with over 1,200 acres of gardens, beaches, walking and bicycle trails, and a variety of athletic facilities.
Public transportation is easy:
Red and Brown Line trains run north-south through Lincoln Park. There are also many buses, which traverse the neighborhood, including the Clark 22, Broadway 36, Diversey, Fullerton, North, Halsted buses
Perfect for those who
want easy access to the loop via mass transit, a more residential feel than the Loop, a better price point than River North or Old Town, and a more casual vibe than the Gold Coast.
Highly rated public and private schools,
including Lincoln Elementary and Francis W Parker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 N HAMPDEN have any available units?
2739 N HAMPDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 N HAMPDEN have?
Some of 2739 N HAMPDEN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 N HAMPDEN currently offering any rent specials?
2739 N HAMPDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 N HAMPDEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2739 N HAMPDEN is pet friendly.
Does 2739 N HAMPDEN offer parking?
No, 2739 N HAMPDEN does not offer parking.
Does 2739 N HAMPDEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2739 N HAMPDEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 N HAMPDEN have a pool?
No, 2739 N HAMPDEN does not have a pool.
Does 2739 N HAMPDEN have accessible units?
No, 2739 N HAMPDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 N HAMPDEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2739 N HAMPDEN has units with dishwashers.
