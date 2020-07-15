2739 N HAMPDEN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Large Lincoln Park 2 bedroom that features hardwood floors and an office space.

This unit also features a rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, including a dishwasher. A large common room and updated bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is smaller but still a good size. The large bedroom is king sized and the office space is off this bedroom.

*First Months Rent Required**Pet Friendly**Security Deposit of $2350 Required**Available 7/1**Photos of a model unit*

Vibrant, idyllic urban escape

Lincoln Park is a charming urban oasis flanking the shores of Lake Michigan just north of the hustle and bustle of downtown and the Gold Coast. This pleasant neighborhood is replete with low-rise tree-lined residential streets, lined with picture-perfect greystones and walk-ups.

Enjoy boutique shopping on Armitage Avenue, grab lunch at a quaint cafe on Clark Street, catch the game at your favorite neighborhood sports bars, or hang out all night at a club on Lincoln Avenue before retiring to your quiet street to call it a day. Lincoln Park is nestled alongside its namesake, the city's largest park, which is packed with over 1,200 acres of gardens, beaches, walking and bicycle trails, and a variety of athletic facilities.

Public transportation is easy:

Red and Brown Line trains run north-south through Lincoln Park. There are also many buses, which traverse the neighborhood, including the Clark 22, Broadway 36, Diversey, Fullerton, North, Halsted buses

Perfect for those who

want easy access to the loop via mass transit, a more residential feel than the Loop, a better price point than River North or Old Town, and a more casual vibe than the Gold Coast.

Highly rated public and private schools,

including Lincoln Elementary and Francis W Parker