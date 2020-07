Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage on-site laundry

The uniformly colored brick exterior of this Arts and Crafts style edifice is accentuated by geometric terracotta detailing and horizontally oriented masonry setbacks that sweep the eye across the expansive facade, while slightly projected bay windows welcome afternoon sun. Situated on the western end of Hyde Park and just steps from Washington Park, this building provides easy access to the University of Chicago and the cultural centers and museums surrounding.