Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1BR in Belmont Garden Newly renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops with updated appliances. Street parking. Back porch. 5 minute walk to Walgreens and public transportation. Laundry available in building across the street until laundry room is finished in building. Pets OK and no security deposit required. Attentive management. Move-in fee of $100 per applicant. $250 Pet fee non refundable.