2650 BELDEN

Must See 2BR/2.5BA Loft Available 10/1 in Heart of Logan Square ~ $2595! This unique top floor 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft condo features hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and wood beams. Spacious open floor plan, kitchen features island with breakfast bar, dishwasher, clean carpet on upper level in bedrooms, huge bedrooms, plenty of closet space, wood burning fireplace, in-unit washer & dryer, and tons of light. Prime location just off the California Blue line. Close to Revolution Brewing, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! 1 outdoor parking space included.