Chicago, IL
2650 BELDEN
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:56 PM

2650 BELDEN

2650 W Belden Ave · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 W Belden Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Must See 2BR/2.5BA Loft Available 10/1 in Heart of Logan Square ~ $2595! This unique top floor 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft condo features hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and wood beams. Spacious open floor plan, kitchen features island with breakfast bar, dishwasher, clean carpet on upper level in bedrooms, huge bedrooms, plenty of closet space, wood burning fireplace, in-unit washer & dryer, and tons of light. Prime location just off the California Blue line. Close to Revolution Brewing, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! 1 outdoor parking space included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 BELDEN have any available units?
2650 BELDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 BELDEN have?
Some of 2650 BELDEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 BELDEN currently offering any rent specials?
2650 BELDEN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 BELDEN pet-friendly?
No, 2650 BELDEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2650 BELDEN offer parking?
Yes, 2650 BELDEN does offer parking.
Does 2650 BELDEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 BELDEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 BELDEN have a pool?
No, 2650 BELDEN does not have a pool.
Does 2650 BELDEN have accessible units?
No, 2650 BELDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 BELDEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 BELDEN has units with dishwashers.
