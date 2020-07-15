All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

2621 N Spaulding Ave G

2621 North Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2621 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr maintenance
bike storage
2621 Spaulding 1 bed - Property Id: 291602

*Actual Unit Photos*

Conveniently located, this courtyard building is within walking distance from everything Logan Square has to offer! These rehabbed apartments offer spacious layouts, vintage details, eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Property Amenities: 24-hour maintenance in-building laundry secure intercom entry bicycle storage less than 1 block from Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El.”

Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package

*Video Tour Upon Request*

**Please inquire for more information or to request an application**

***To get the quickest response, please email***

Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291602
Property Id 291602

(RLNE5857641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 N Spaulding Ave G have any available units?
2621 N Spaulding Ave G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 N Spaulding Ave G have?
Some of 2621 N Spaulding Ave G's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 N Spaulding Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
2621 N Spaulding Ave G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 N Spaulding Ave G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 N Spaulding Ave G is pet friendly.
Does 2621 N Spaulding Ave G offer parking?
No, 2621 N Spaulding Ave G does not offer parking.
Does 2621 N Spaulding Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 N Spaulding Ave G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 N Spaulding Ave G have a pool?
No, 2621 N Spaulding Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 2621 N Spaulding Ave G have accessible units?
No, 2621 N Spaulding Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 N Spaulding Ave G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 N Spaulding Ave G has units with dishwashers.
