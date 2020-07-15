2621 N Spaulding Ave G

Amenities
2621 Spaulding 1 bed - Property Id: 291602
*Actual Unit Photos*
Conveniently located, this courtyard building is within walking distance from everything Logan Square has to offer! These rehabbed apartments offer spacious layouts, vintage details, eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Property Amenities: 24-hour maintenance in-building laundry secure intercom entry bicycle storage less than 1 block from Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El.”
Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package
*Video Tour Upon Request*
Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
