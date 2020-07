Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated e-payments some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Come check out our newly renovated apartments at 5036 W Quincy St in South Austin only a 15 minute walk from the Blue Line at the Cicero-Forest Park stop. This apartment is in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago. Nearby parks include Moore Park, Park 416 and Clark Park. 1-2 Bedroom with free heat! Section 8 accepted! Call today to schedule a tour!