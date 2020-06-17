2616 North Mozart Street

Amenities

Logan Square Penthouse two plus bedroom / two bath with in unit laundry. Large separate living room, dining room, office, eat-in kitchen w/dishwasher, and 42 inch white kitchen cabinets, unheated sun room. Separate forced air gas and central air condtiioning, Hardwood floors throughout. Largest bedroom can fit a king size bed and other a queen. Great location, close to CTA blue line and bus lines. Shared back yard to BBQ and relax. One dedicated garage space for $100 month; permit parking on street. AVAILABLE May 1, 2020.