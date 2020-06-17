All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

2616 North Mozart Street

2616 North Mozart Street · (773) 671-1922
Location

2616 North Mozart Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Logan Square Penthouse two plus bedroom / two bath with in unit laundry. Large separate living room, dining room, office, eat-in kitchen w/dishwasher, and 42 inch white kitchen cabinets, unheated sun room. Separate forced air gas and central air condtiioning, Hardwood floors throughout. Largest bedroom can fit a king size bed and other a queen. Great location, close to CTA blue line and bus lines. Shared back yard to BBQ and relax. One dedicated garage space for $100 month; permit parking on street. AVAILABLE May 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 North Mozart Street have any available units?
2616 North Mozart Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 North Mozart Street have?
Some of 2616 North Mozart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 North Mozart Street currently offering any rent specials?
2616 North Mozart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 North Mozart Street pet-friendly?
No, 2616 North Mozart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2616 North Mozart Street offer parking?
Yes, 2616 North Mozart Street does offer parking.
Does 2616 North Mozart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 North Mozart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 North Mozart Street have a pool?
No, 2616 North Mozart Street does not have a pool.
Does 2616 North Mozart Street have accessible units?
No, 2616 North Mozart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 North Mozart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 North Mozart Street has units with dishwashers.
