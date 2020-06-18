All apartments in Chicago
2556 Armitage
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

2556 Armitage

2556 W Armitage Ave · (773) 701-3493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2556 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
2019 NEWER CONSTRUCTION PENTHOUSE 3 Bed/2 Bath in Logan Square Elevator Building. Beautifully designed with contemporary finishes including oak hardwood floors, large open floor plan and kitchen, quartz counter tops, SS appliances, spa quality master bath with over-size shower, excellent closet space, in-unit washer dryer and balcony with city views. Building has common rooftop with elevator access for all the tenants to enjoy with amazing skyline views, bike storage and attached garage parking for $175/month. Internet included in the monthly rent. Easy access and quick walk to Blue Line, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and more! Pets allowed! 1 Dog per unit, may not exceed 40lbs and there is a one time non refundable fee of $250. Cats are welcomed ! 2 Cats per unit , must be neutered and declawed. There is a non refundable cat fee of $150 per cat. No Security Deposit required, $750 non refundable move in fee!!! Please note that photos are of a similar unit and floor plan, not the exact unit. Finishes are comparable but slightly different. Available for April 15th move-in! APPLY NOW

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Armitage have any available units?
2556 Armitage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 Armitage have?
Some of 2556 Armitage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Armitage currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Armitage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Armitage pet-friendly?
No, 2556 Armitage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2556 Armitage offer parking?
Yes, 2556 Armitage does offer parking.
Does 2556 Armitage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 Armitage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Armitage have a pool?
No, 2556 Armitage does not have a pool.
Does 2556 Armitage have accessible units?
No, 2556 Armitage does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Armitage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 Armitage has units with dishwashers.
