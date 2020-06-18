2556 Armitage

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking bike storage garage hot tub internet access

2019 NEWER CONSTRUCTION PENTHOUSE 3 Bed/2 Bath in Logan Square Elevator Building. Beautifully designed with contemporary finishes including oak hardwood floors, large open floor plan and kitchen, quartz counter tops, SS appliances, spa quality master bath with over-size shower, excellent closet space, in-unit washer dryer and balcony with city views. Building has common rooftop with elevator access for all the tenants to enjoy with amazing skyline views, bike storage and attached garage parking for $175/month. Internet included in the monthly rent. Easy access and quick walk to Blue Line, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and more! Pets allowed! 1 Dog per unit, may not exceed 40lbs and there is a one time non refundable fee of $250. Cats are welcomed ! 2 Cats per unit , must be neutered and declawed. There is a non refundable cat fee of $150 per cat. No Security Deposit required, $750 non refundable move in fee!!! Please note that photos are of a similar unit and floor plan, not the exact unit. Finishes are comparable but slightly different. Available for April 15th move-in! APPLY NOW



Terms: One year lease