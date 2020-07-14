All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7317 S Chappel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7317 S Chappel
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

7317 S Chappel

7317 S Chappel Ave · (312) 626-3631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7317 S Chappel Ave, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7321-2B · Avail. now

$990

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7317 S Chappel.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This 24-unit property in South Shore, Chicago features Free Internet, On-Site Laundry, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, High-End Finishes, and Hardwood Floors. Walking distance to Good Foods Vegan/Vegetarian Deli, Jordan Valley Foods, Rosenblum Park, Bouchet Elementary, Southshore Medical Center, and Bryn Mawr School. Commute easily via Jeffery & 73rd Street Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Pets are welcome! Call us today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7317 S Chappel have any available units?
7317 S Chappel has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7317 S Chappel have?
Some of 7317 S Chappel's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7317 S Chappel currently offering any rent specials?
7317 S Chappel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 S Chappel pet-friendly?
No, 7317 S Chappel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7317 S Chappel offer parking?
No, 7317 S Chappel does not offer parking.
Does 7317 S Chappel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7317 S Chappel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 S Chappel have a pool?
No, 7317 S Chappel does not have a pool.
Does 7317 S Chappel have accessible units?
No, 7317 S Chappel does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 S Chappel have units with dishwashers?
No, 7317 S Chappel does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7317 S Chappel?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
11111 S Vernon
11111 S Vernon Ave
Chicago, IL 60628
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
2741 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2741 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity