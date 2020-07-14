7317 S Chappel

Amenities
This 24-unit property in South Shore, Chicago features Free Internet, On-Site Laundry, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, High-End Finishes, and Hardwood Floors. Walking distance to Good Foods Vegan/Vegetarian Deli, Jordan Valley Foods, Rosenblum Park, Bouchet Elementary, Southshore Medical Center, and Bryn Mawr School. Commute easily via Jeffery & 73rd Street Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Pets are welcome! Call us today for a showing.