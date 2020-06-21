2530 North Linder Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Daniel Petrean at 847-867-8659 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.