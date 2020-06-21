All apartments in Chicago
2530 North Linder Avenue

2530 North Linder Avenue · (847) 867-8659
Location

2530 North Linder Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Belmont Cragin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Daniel Petrean at 847-867-8659 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 North Linder Avenue have any available units?
2530 North Linder Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 North Linder Avenue have?
Some of 2530 North Linder Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 North Linder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2530 North Linder Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 North Linder Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 North Linder Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2530 North Linder Avenue offer parking?
No, 2530 North Linder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2530 North Linder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 North Linder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 North Linder Avenue have a pool?
No, 2530 North Linder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2530 North Linder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2530 North Linder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 North Linder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 North Linder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
