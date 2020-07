Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed

This distinctly charming walk-up building is located in the heart of the always-vibrant Wicker Park scene. From music venues to bookstores, fine dining to pubs; this area is full of some of the greatest hot spots on the north side.



These unique one and two-bedroom apartments feature rich hardwood floors and high ceilings.