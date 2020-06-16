All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2527 North Ashland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2527 North Ashland Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:33 PM

2527 North Ashland Avenue

2527 North Ashland Avenue · (847) 322-8827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2527 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
MASSIVE two bedroom unit in Lincoln Park featuring hardwood floors, large windows & natural light, crown molding, in unit washer/dryer/laundry room, sun room, huge patio, soaking tub, updated kitchen appliances, separate living room & dining room, & an abundance of extra closet space/storage! Building is located on a plush gated secure entry lot, that backs up to Wrightwood Park! Conveniently located by all major transport, DePaul, I90, Lakeview, Clybourn Corridor and much more! Prescott / Lincoln Park High School Schools, surrounded by parks, this neighborhood, unit, and location, cannot be beat! Parking spot must be rented with unit and is $105 per month, pets considered on a case to case basis, make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 North Ashland Avenue have any available units?
2527 North Ashland Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 North Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 2527 North Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 North Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2527 North Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 North Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 North Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2527 North Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2527 North Ashland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2527 North Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2527 North Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 North Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2527 North Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2527 North Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2527 North Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 North Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 North Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2527 North Ashland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Addison - 915 W Addison St
915 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
2200 W Foster Ave
2200 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity