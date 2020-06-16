2527 North Ashland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

MASSIVE two bedroom unit in Lincoln Park featuring hardwood floors, large windows & natural light, crown molding, in unit washer/dryer/laundry room, sun room, huge patio, soaking tub, updated kitchen appliances, separate living room & dining room, & an abundance of extra closet space/storage! Building is located on a plush gated secure entry lot, that backs up to Wrightwood Park! Conveniently located by all major transport, DePaul, I90, Lakeview, Clybourn Corridor and much more! Prescott / Lincoln Park High School Schools, surrounded by parks, this neighborhood, unit, and location, cannot be beat! Parking spot must be rented with unit and is $105 per month, pets considered on a case to case basis, make it yours today!