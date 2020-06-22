247 West Scott Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Prime Old Town location in boutique elevator building - this large 2Bed/2Bath corner unit with open floor plan is flooded with natural light. Kitchen is equipped with an oversized island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinetry. The kitchen opens to an expansive living/dining room area perfect for the entertainer - where you will find a gas fireplace and private balcony. The beautiful master suite has an enormous walk-in closet, dual vanity, spa tub and separate shower; incredible closet space throughout. Additional features include - in unit laundry, hardwood flooring, additional storage unit and indoor heated included. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac off popular Wells Street, you'll be close to shops, restaurants, grocery, Red Line, the lakefront and much more. No Smoking | 700+ Credit