Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
247 West Scott Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:22 PM

247 West Scott Street

247 West Scott Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 West Scott Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Prime Old Town location in boutique elevator building - this large 2Bed/2Bath corner unit with open floor plan is flooded with natural light. Kitchen is equipped with an oversized island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinetry. The kitchen opens to an expansive living/dining room area perfect for the entertainer - where you will find a gas fireplace and private balcony. The beautiful master suite has an enormous walk-in closet, dual vanity, spa tub and separate shower; incredible closet space throughout. Additional features include - in unit laundry, hardwood flooring, additional storage unit and indoor heated included. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac off popular Wells Street, you'll be close to shops, restaurants, grocery, Red Line, the lakefront and much more. No Smoking | 700+ Credit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 West Scott Street have any available units?
247 West Scott Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 West Scott Street have?
Some of 247 West Scott Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 West Scott Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 West Scott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 West Scott Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 West Scott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 247 West Scott Street offer parking?
Yes, 247 West Scott Street does offer parking.
Does 247 West Scott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 West Scott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 West Scott Street have a pool?
No, 247 West Scott Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 West Scott Street have accessible units?
No, 247 West Scott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 West Scott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 West Scott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
