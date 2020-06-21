2459 W Fillmore St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Hard to find Duplex apt 3 B, 3 BTri-Taylor - Property Id: 291913



Bright, clean, modern Tri-Taylor apartments- 3 bedrooms 3 Bath with a lot of storage . Well-kept red brick building. The unit has 3 large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Three ceramic tile baths with medicine cabinets and vanity drawer storage. Washer & dryer in unit . Apartment has High Ceiling. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops and high end appliances...refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher. Outdoor space: Landscaped fenced yard with buzzer entry.

Walk or ride or bike..... One mile to University buildings and hospitals.



EV charging level 2 available for a fee



Assigned parking . Good credit, and income verification required.



EZ Transportation: UIC Bus; Blue Line; CTA; Divvy; Eisenhower I-290

Make 500 if ranted by the 15th of this month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291913

Property Id 291913



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5830034)