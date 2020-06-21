All apartments in Chicago
2459 W Fillmore St 1

2459 West Fillmore Street · (773) 968-1519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2459 West Fillmore Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Hard to find Duplex apt 3 B, 3 BTri-Taylor - Property Id: 291913

Bright, clean, modern Tri-Taylor apartments- 3 bedrooms 3 Bath with a lot of storage . Well-kept red brick building. The unit has 3 large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Three ceramic tile baths with medicine cabinets and vanity drawer storage. Washer & dryer in unit . Apartment has High Ceiling. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops and high end appliances...refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher. Outdoor space: Landscaped fenced yard with buzzer entry.
Walk or ride or bike..... One mile to University buildings and hospitals.

EV charging level 2 available for a fee

Assigned parking . Good credit, and income verification required.

EZ Transportation: UIC Bus; Blue Line; CTA; Divvy; Eisenhower I-290
Make 500 if ranted by the 15th of this month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291913
Property Id 291913

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 W Fillmore St 1 have any available units?
2459 W Fillmore St 1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2459 W Fillmore St 1 have?
Some of 2459 W Fillmore St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 W Fillmore St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2459 W Fillmore St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 W Fillmore St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2459 W Fillmore St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2459 W Fillmore St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2459 W Fillmore St 1 does offer parking.
Does 2459 W Fillmore St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2459 W Fillmore St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 W Fillmore St 1 have a pool?
No, 2459 W Fillmore St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2459 W Fillmore St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2459 W Fillmore St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 W Fillmore St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2459 W Fillmore St 1 has units with dishwashers.
