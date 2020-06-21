2459 W Fillmore St 1

Amenities
Hard to find Duplex apt 3 B, 3 BTri-Taylor - Property Id: 291913
Bright, clean, modern Tri-Taylor apartments- 3 bedrooms 3 Bath with a lot of storage . Well-kept red brick building. The unit has 3 large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Three ceramic tile baths with medicine cabinets and vanity drawer storage. Washer & dryer in unit . Apartment has High Ceiling. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops and high end appliances...refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher. Outdoor space: Landscaped fenced yard with buzzer entry.
Walk or ride or bike..... One mile to University buildings and hospitals.
EV charging level 2 available for a fee
Assigned parking . Good credit, and income verification required.
EZ Transportation: UIC Bus; Blue Line; CTA; Divvy; Eisenhower I-290
Make 500 if ranted by the 15th of this month
No Dogs Allowed
