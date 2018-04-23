2406 W Winnemac Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Rehab! 2BD Unit in the Heart of Lincoln Square! - Property Id: 155984
Recent Rehab! 2BD/1BA Unit in the Heart of Lincoln Square!
W/D In-Unit, Central Heat/Air, Modern Kitchen, Hardwood Floors
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has been recently rehabbed. It is located in the Heart of Lincoln Square. This unit has many modern features including:
-Washer/Dryer In-Unit
-Central Heat / Air Conditioning
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Dark Wood Cabinets
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Huge Bedrooms w/ Organized Closets
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Large Living Spaces
7'x15' back porch and private grass area for building tenants only
No Dogs Allowed
