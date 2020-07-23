2354 E 70th Pl 3W

Amenities

**MODERN 1 BEDROOM LOCATED IN JACKSON PARK** SPACIOUS JACKSON PARK UNIT FOR YOU to Kick back and relax. UPDATED 1 BEDROOM in the heart of JACKSON PARK - CLOSE TO THE BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION, & MORE - Have tons of fun with friends and family around the Lake Michigan area! APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: 525+ credit score 3x income No Evictions or Bankruptcies AMENITIES: Updated Kitchen & Bath Appliances Included Hardwood Floors Large Bedrooms Great Closet Space COOKING GAS, HEAT, WATER, & SEWAGE INCLUDED TENANT ONLY PAYS ELECTRICITY Professionally Managed 24/7 HIGHLY Responsive AVAILABLE NOW! Please TEXT DAYZHA JOHNSON with Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing! **AVAILABLE NOW** (773) 620-6706

