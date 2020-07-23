All apartments in Chicago
2354 E 70th Pl 3W
2354 E 70th Pl 3W

2354 East 70th Place · (773) 620-6706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2354 East 70th Place, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3W · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**MODERN 1 BEDROOM LOCATED IN JACKSON PARK** - Property Id: 308025

**MODERN 1 BEDROOM LOCATED IN JACKSON PARK** SPACIOUS JACKSON PARK UNIT FOR YOU to Kick back and relax. UPDATED 1 BEDROOM in the heart of JACKSON PARK - CLOSE TO THE BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION, & MORE - Have tons of fun with friends and family around the Lake Michigan area! APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: 525+ credit score 3x income No Evictions or Bankruptcies AMENITIES: Updated Kitchen & Bath Appliances Included Hardwood Floors Large Bedrooms Great Closet Space COOKING GAS, HEAT, WATER, & SEWAGE INCLUDED TENANT ONLY PAYS ELECTRICITY Professionally Managed 24/7 HIGHLY Responsive AVAILABLE NOW! Please TEXT DAYZHA JOHNSON with Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing! **AVAILABLE NOW** (773) 620-6706
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2354-e-70th-pl-chicago-il-unit-3w/308025
Property Id 308025

(RLNE5963557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

