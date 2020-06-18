All apartments in Chicago
2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4
Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4

2329 W Harrison St · (847) 796-0441
Location

2329 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Top Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo for Rent in Tri-Taylor Neighborhood

VIEW OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khY5AHRWfWZ

This top floor penthouse condo in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood is available immediately for rent. Numerous upgrades throughout the condo put the space over the top, including skylights, cathedral ceilings, white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops with beautiful mosaic tile, new paint, and upgraded bathrooms. Hardwood floors run throughout the entire condo, full size washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Built in bookshelves and fireplace in the family room.

School Data
Elementary: (299)
Junior High: (299)
High School: (299)

Available immediately. 12-month lease agreement required. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. Water, sewer, trash, snow removal included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 have any available units?
2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 have?
Some of 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
2730 N Wayne
2730 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607

