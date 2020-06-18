2329 W. Harrison Street, Unit 4

Amenities

Top Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo for Rent in Tri-Taylor Neighborhood



This top floor penthouse condo in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood is available immediately for rent. Numerous upgrades throughout the condo put the space over the top, including skylights, cathedral ceilings, white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops with beautiful mosaic tile, new paint, and upgraded bathrooms. Hardwood floors run throughout the entire condo, full size washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Built in bookshelves and fireplace in the family room.



Available immediately. 12-month lease agreement required. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. Water, sewer, trash, snow removal included.