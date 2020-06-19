All apartments in Chicago
2319 North Drake
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

2319 North Drake

2319 North Drake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2319 North Drake Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. (Please, no emails.) 2319 N. Drake, 1S - Logan Square / $1100 / $1100 Security deposit / Available July 1st / Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath / Cats ok, small dogs ok / $250 pet fee / Gas forced heating / Not central air / Tenant pays for heat and electric / Laundry in building / Deck / Free street parking / $50 credit/background check Nearby favorites: Tony's Grocery, The Double, Burlington, Walgreens, Park And Field, Wyler Road, Gloria's Cafe, Whirl Away and more! 12 min walk to Logan Blue Line, Fullerton and Kimball buses Available July 1st!!. $50 Credit/background check, 1 month security deposit and 1 year lease. call Lourdes at 773-370-1989/ No Emails. Cogent Real Estate, LLC - an IL licensed broker www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal housing opportunity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 North Drake have any available units?
2319 North Drake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 North Drake have?
Some of 2319 North Drake's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 North Drake currently offering any rent specials?
2319 North Drake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 North Drake pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 North Drake is pet friendly.
Does 2319 North Drake offer parking?
No, 2319 North Drake does not offer parking.
Does 2319 North Drake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 North Drake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 North Drake have a pool?
No, 2319 North Drake does not have a pool.
Does 2319 North Drake have accessible units?
No, 2319 North Drake does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 North Drake have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 North Drake does not have units with dishwashers.
