2319 North Drake

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. (Please, no emails.) 2319 N. Drake, 1S - Logan Square / $1100 / $1100 Security deposit / Available July 1st / Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath / Cats ok, small dogs ok / $250 pet fee / Gas forced heating / Not central air / Tenant pays for heat and electric / Laundry in building / Deck / Free street parking / $50 credit/background check Nearby favorites: Tony's Grocery, The Double, Burlington, Walgreens, Park And Field, Wyler Road, Gloria's Cafe, Whirl Away and more! 12 min walk to Logan Blue Line, Fullerton and Kimball buses Available July 1st!!. $50 Credit/background check, 1 month security deposit and 1 year lease. call Lourdes at 773-370-1989/ No Emails. Cogent Real Estate, LLC - an IL licensed broker www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal housing opportunity



Terms: One year lease