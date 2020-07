Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool microwave

Gorgeous condo with step down living room and hardwood floors througout. Features built in bedroom wardrobe, granite kitchen tops and tile backsplash,insulated glass windows & multiple storage closets. This condo is walking distance to the lakefront, Michigan Ave, Northwestern, Lurie & the RIC . Perfect for either a main residence or an in town. All in a full amenity building that includes 24 hour door staff, rooftop pool and exercise space.