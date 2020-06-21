All apartments in Chicago
2251 W Eastwood Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2251 W Eastwood Ave 1

2251 West Eastwood Avenue · (773) 368-9715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2251 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Modern 1st Floor 2 BR in Lincoln Square - Property Id: 247186

Neighborhood:
Lincoln Square

Rent: $1675
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Fees & Restrictions Apply)
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask Agent for Details)

UNIT FEATURES:

Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen Including Dishwasher & Microwave
Full/Queen Sized Bedroom
Large Living Space

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Controlled Access
Extra Storage
On-site Launry

Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Busses, Western Brownline Station, Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247186
Property Id 247186

(RLNE5745020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 have any available units?
2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 have?
Some of 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2251 W Eastwood Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
