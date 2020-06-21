2251 W Eastwood Ave 1

Amenities
Modern 1st Floor 2 BR in Lincoln Square - Property Id: 247186
Neighborhood:
Lincoln Square
Rent: $1675
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Fees & Restrictions Apply)
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask Agent for Details)
UNIT FEATURES:
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen Including Dishwasher & Microwave
Full/Queen Sized Bedroom
Large Living Space
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Controlled Access
Extra Storage
On-site Launry
Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Busses, Western Brownline Station, Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247186
Property Id 247186
(RLNE5745020)