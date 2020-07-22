All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2251 W Eastwood Ave

2251 West Eastwood Avenue · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2251 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1675 · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom in Ravenswood - Property Id: 245766

Welcome to 2243 W Eastwood!

**AVAILABLE: 06/01/2020**
Type: 2 Bedroom

*Near public transportation
*Restaurants and bars on Lincoln
*Dishwasher

Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)

If you're interested in viewing please contact me at
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2251-w-eastwood-ave-chicago-il/245766
Property Id 245766

(RLNE5945200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave have any available units?
2251 W Eastwood Ave has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2251 W Eastwood Ave have?
Some of 2251 W Eastwood Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 W Eastwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2251 W Eastwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 W Eastwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2251 W Eastwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2251 W Eastwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 W Eastwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2251 W Eastwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2251 W Eastwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 W Eastwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2251 W Eastwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
