Amenities
2 Bedroom in Ravenswood - Property Id: 245766
Welcome to 2243 W Eastwood!
**AVAILABLE: 06/01/2020**
Type: 2 Bedroom
*Near public transportation
*Restaurants and bars on Lincoln
*Dishwasher
Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105
No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)
Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)
If you're interested in viewing please contact me at
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2251-w-eastwood-ave-chicago-il/245766
Property Id 245766
(RLNE5945200)