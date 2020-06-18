225 W Hubbard St

Amenities
STUNNING River North Studio w/ Laundry in unit! - Property Id: 268901
My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!
STUNNING studio w/ floor to ceiling windows, laundry in unit and hardwood floors throughout.
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~
Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, outdoor pool and much more.
Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268901
Property Id 268901
(RLNE5733853)