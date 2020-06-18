All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

225 W Hubbard St

225 West Hubbard Street · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1870 · Avail. now

$1,870

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
STUNNING River North Studio w/ Laundry in unit! - Property Id: 268901

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

STUNNING studio w/ floor to ceiling windows, laundry in unit and hardwood floors throughout.
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, outdoor pool and much more.

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 W Hubbard St have any available units?
225 W Hubbard St has a unit available for $1,870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 W Hubbard St have?
Some of 225 W Hubbard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 W Hubbard St currently offering any rent specials?
225 W Hubbard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 W Hubbard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 W Hubbard St is pet friendly.
Does 225 W Hubbard St offer parking?
No, 225 W Hubbard St does not offer parking.
Does 225 W Hubbard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 W Hubbard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 W Hubbard St have a pool?
Yes, 225 W Hubbard St has a pool.
Does 225 W Hubbard St have accessible units?
No, 225 W Hubbard St does not have accessible units.
Does 225 W Hubbard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 W Hubbard St does not have units with dishwashers.
