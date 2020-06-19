2231 SAWYER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Centrally located near Logan Square dining and nightlife, this light and airy 1 bed, 1 office, and 1 bath apartment offers a renovated kitchen and updated bathroom. Please email for a virtual tour or more information. Apartment Features: - Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator) - Garbage disposal - Built-in dining counter - Hardwood floors - Energy-saving windows - Enclosed private back porch - Central heat with new programmable thermostat Building Amenities: - Secured garage parking available - Indoor bicycle parking - Free laundry (washer/dryer in building) - Spacious backyard with garden plot - 10 min walk to Logan Sq or California Blue Line Stations - 5 min drive to Kennedy I-90/94 Neighborhood Features: - Vibrant nightlife and dining: 10 min walk to Whistler, Scofflaw, Revolution Brewing, Logan Theatre - Zipcar Carshare: 2 min walk - Divvy Bikeshare: 1 min walk - Great running/biking paths on nearby Palmer Sq and Bloomingdale Trail - Chicago Public Library: 8 min walk - Boys & Girls Club: 3 min walk